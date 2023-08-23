Is Heath Streak alive? Former teammate Henry Olonga confirms U-turn on rumors of demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Hours after the fake news of former Zimbabwean captain Heath Streak's death, news spread on social media claiming that the cancer-stricken cricketer is still alive. Streak's close friend Henry Olonga acknowledged that the rumor of his death was false. Streak is a Zimbabwean icon and perhaps one of the best all-rounders in the game. Streak, one of the game's best all-rounders, captained his team in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The legendary cricketer

The Zimbabwe legend is mostly a right-arm bowler who could bat down the lineup effectively. He is also a former national team captain and a member of Zimbabwe's famous generation, which could overcome elite opposition on some days. He is Zimbabwe's all-time best wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 216 wickets, and in ODI cricket, with 239 wickets.

Streak, who is famous for his ball skills, was being treated for cancer by one of South Africa's most respected physicians. In 2005, the 49-year-old confirmed that he was retiring at the age of 31. Streak remains Zimbabwe's sole bowler with more than 100 Test and 200 ODI wickets.

Heath Streak’s resignation

Streak made his debut in cricket in 1993 with a brilliant effort against Pakistan. He established himself as a player to watch in his second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, taking 8 wickets.

He captained Zimbabwe in 2000 when a lot of players left the national team due to strained ties between the board and the team. Streak was appointed Zimbabwe captain seven years later, but he resigned because the duties and pressure from the board overcompensation began to damage his form.

Despite being reappointed captain in 2002, he faced increasing pressure to take a political stance at the height of a civilian rebellion against the regime of long-time President Robert Mugabe. Streak was chastised for not taking a political stance and resigned as captain in 2004.

Heath Streak’s statement on Anti-Corruption Code

In 2007, he joined the renegade Indian Cricket League (ICL), bringing his international career to an end. Streak, on the other hand, stayed involved in cricket, taking on coaching duties with Zimbabwe, Scotland, and Bangladesh, as well as the Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His legacy, however, was called into doubt in 2021 when the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave him an eight-year ban for violating the Anti-Corruption Code.

At any given time, Streak claimed that he did not participate in any match-fixing, spot-fixing, or attempt to influence a game or offer details from a changeroom during a match.

