Helldivers 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to the hugely successful 2015 game Helldivers was recently released. The noisy and crazy action of Helldivers 2 is popular, as common people who have been transformed into soldiers rise to defend democracy and freedom across the galaxy. With enough equipment to blow things up or destroy entire enemy brigades, the game feeds that idea.

Helldivers 2 CEO hints Playtest Stealth Build

The fact that stealth is a real option is a little-known fact, though. The tactful approach was effective for them, as players have shared their experiences operating behind enemy lines. Still, if a conversation between the CEO of Arrowhead and a Twitter/X user is any guide, secrecy could eventually become the main function.

Johan Pilestedt, the CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios, has been very proactive in keeping the player community informed about the game's development since the release of Helldivers 2.



A Twitter/X user responded to the news that the sharing server capacity had been expanded to 800,000 by posting a TikTok video with stealth advice for gamers who wanted to break away from the usual.

Many were drawn in by Pilestedt's comment, stating that during playtests he used to play similarly, although with subsonic ammunition and a suppressor. The CEO's statement has taken the gaming community by storm.

About Helldivers 2

Both the players' and the developers' expectations were undoubtedly surpassed by the release of Helldivers 2. Players' and even the developers' expectations were exceeded by Helldivers 2. In addition to PCs, consoles may also be used to play Helldivers 2. Nevertheless, the game is exclusive to the PlayStation 5. Xbox gamers won't be able to play Helldivers 2.



Pilestedt revealed that the studio intends to increase Arrowhead's workforce to revise and expedite the content strategy because the game's success has elevated it to Palworld status. A covert upgrade is planned, although it might take some time to happen.

