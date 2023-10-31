Is Ibai Llanos' relationship with Messi in jeopardy? Soccer legend calls out streamer for leaked texts!

Surprising guest appearances are typical in the realm of online streaming. When the guest is football great Lionel Messi, however, it's guaranteed to create headlines. Ibai Llanos, a prominent Spanish Twitch streamer and influencer, was recently thrust into the spotlight after Messi appeared on one of his live streams. While fans were originally excited to see this unexpected cooperation, things took an unexpected turn when Messi chose to address a problem on his mind as per the live stream.

A friendly scolding over leaked texts

Ibai and Messi's chat began on a nice tone, with Ibai congratulating Messi on winning his eighth Ballon d'Or. Messi expressed his appreciation, but it didn't take long for him to rebuke Ibai humorously. What's the reason? Ibai's prior broadcast, in which he read out text messages they had exchanged. Messi was quick to express his displeasure with the invasion of privacy, stating, "I didn't like what you did the other day."

Ibai, taken aback, enquired about the contents of Messi's complaint. Messi emphasized that he was furious because their private discussions had been made public, leaving him feeling vulnerable. "Now I won't reply to you because you make everything public," he said Ibai. "You don't have any privacy. I responded with good vibes, and you let it all air out."

An attempt to steer the conversation

Ibai, famed for his humor and fast thinking, sought to redirect the topic back to Messi's historic feat, asking how it felt to win the Ballon d'Or for the second time as per the live stream. Messi, on the other hand, chose to disregard the topic shift and said, "Oh, this motherf**ker changing topics now, huh?"

Ibai was quick to explain himself, telling Messi that he had deleted the communications and had blurred everything for privacy. Messi said with a smile, "Next time I won't reply to you. I'll leave you on read the next time."

Fan reactions and what lies ahead

The shocking discussion between Ibai Llanos and Lionel Messi shook the internet community. Fans of both the streamer and the football legend swarmed social media with emotions, memes, and debates over the unexpected meeting. It remains to be seen whether Messi will make another appearance on Ibai's broadcast in the future. The dynamic between these two renowned pals has undoubtedly brought a new element of mystery to Ibai's work, leaving viewers curious to see how their connection develops in the future.

