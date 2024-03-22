Is Instagram down? Users report widespread app outage and automatic logouts

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform owned by Meta Platforms, experienced a significant outage on Thursday, leaving thousands of users worldwide unable to access the service. Reports flooded in from various regions, indicating widespread problems logging in and using the app.

Instagram widespread outage

According to data from outage tracking website Downdetector.com, at its peak, over 5,000 users in the United States reported difficulty accessing Instagram. This outage affected a large number of users not only in the United States but also around the world, including India.

Users reported a variety of issues, including automatic logouts, login problems, and difficulties refreshing pages. According to Downdetector data, 75% of users had login issues, 16% had app problems, and 9% had server connection issues. Some users reported being asked to change their passwords.

Response and impact

The outage showed the widespread reliance on platforms such as Instagram for communication, social interaction, and content sharing. Users, deprived of their usual online activities, vented their dissatisfaction on alternative social media platforms, seeking updates and expressing frustration with the disruption.

Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms, has remained silent on the cause and duration of the outage, leaving users wondering when normal service will resume.

Instagram users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustrations about the recent outage, using the hashtag '#Instagramdown'. Memes flooded the platform, with one user expressing relief that they were not being hacked but rather experiencing a widespread problem, "The relief of finding I have not been hacked but it’s an everywhere problem."

Advertisement

Another user commented, "Thought I was being hacked had me in bed like this, just Instagram down AGAIN." One user made a humorous comment about everyone rushing to Twitter to see if Instagram was down, "Everyone rushing to Twitter to see if Instagram is down."

This is the second outage in just two weeks for the popular social media platforms. Andy Stone, Meta's Communications Director, acknowledged the issue on X after the first outage on 5th March and assured users that they were working to fix it, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

After the issue was resolved he wrote, "Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience."

ALSO READ: Meta's shocking announcement: Facebook and Instagram fees slashed by nearly half; Here's all you need to know