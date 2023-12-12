Is Jigsaw returning? Lionsgate teases Saw XI release date in cryptic social media post

Lionsgate and the official Saw social media pages revealed in a mystery post that sent shockwaves across the horror world, "The game continues". This foreboding message was accompanied by the intriguing date 9.27.24, causing fans to guess whether this is the release date for the eleventh film in Lionsgate's ongoing Saw franchise. With the announcement coming immediately after the release of Saw X earlier this year, excitement is mounting for another round of brutal games as per Deadline.

Timeline intrigue: Saw XI to bridge the gap

While the announcement includes a release date, it also includes a fascinating clue regarding Saw XI's narrative approach. The tenth film in the franchise will take place between Saw I and Saw II, adding an intriguing element to the entire plot. The burning issue for fans is whether 81-year-old Tobin Bell will reprise his renowned role as the Jigsaw killer. Despite the lack of formal confirmation, considering the franchise's history, it appears that Bell will return to haunt audiences once again.

Saw X made a big impression at the box office, grossing $18 million in its first weekend. This was a tremendous improvement for the franchise, with a staggering +106% rise over Spiral's $8.75 million debut. Notably, Saw X's debut was slightly shy of the first film's $18.2 million opening in 2004 as per Deadline. With a production cost of $13 million for the tenth installment, Lionsgate officials realized that the lasting torture genre franchise still had life and profitability.

Legacy of horror: Saw franchise box office statistics

Saw III holds the franchise record for the highest opening with an astonishing $33.6 million in 2006. Across nine films, the average domestic opening for a Saw film is $23 million, demonstrating the franchise's constant appeal and box office attraction. As Lionsgate announces the eleventh sequel, it's evident that the Saw franchise continues to captivate moviegoers with its distinctive combination of terror and suspense.

As the countdown to the rumored September 27, 2024 release date begins, fans and horror aficionados alike are left breathlessly expecting the next chapter in the Saw franchise. Saw XI has the potential to be another unsettling addition to Jigsaw's long reputation, with the promise of the game continuing and the franchise's current box office success. As more information becomes available and conjecture grows, one thing is certain: the jigsaw is emerging, and spectators are bracing themselves for another round of dread from the mastermind behind the twisted games.

