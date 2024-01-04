Is Kim Kardashian shutting her major business after ten years? Here's what the mogul plans

Kim Kardashian, the celebrity powerhouse, recently announced the closure of her iconic mobile roleplaying game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, nearly a decade after its launch. This news marks the end of an era for fans and players who have engaged with the game since its inception.

Gratitude and farewell

In a statement to TMZ, Kim expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the game's dedicated players, acknowledging their love and support over the past ten years. She conveyed her appreciation to everyone involved in making the game a success, recognizing the efforts of the Glu team and the individuals working behind the scenes.

Kim highlighted her decision to redirect her focus and energy toward other passions, signaling the end of an influential chapter in her digital ventures.

Closure details and legacy

The closure announcement, displayed to users attempting to access the game, informed them of the impending shutdown. The game no longer allowed in-app purchases and was removed from both Apple and Android app stores, making it inaccessible for new players.

However, existing players were granted the opportunity to continue enjoying the game's features until April 8, before it becomes permanently inaccessible. A countdown timer was incorporated into the game, marking the final moments before the shutdown.

For those unfamiliar with the game's premise, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood allowed players to embark on a virtual journey toward stardom, engaging in activities like acting, modeling, club appearances, and dating to gain fans and ascend to the A-list. The game's in-game currency, K-stars, played a pivotal role in aiding players' progression, contributing to the game's initial success despite receiving mixed reviews upon release.

Advertisement

As the game prepares to bid adieu, many loyal players are left pondering how to fill the void it will leave behind. With its closure, fans reminisce about the experiences, challenges, and excitement the game brought to their digital lives.

The future beyond the game

While the closure of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood marks the end of this virtual era, it also signifies new beginnings for both Kim Kardashian and the gaming community. As Kim redirects her focus towards other ventures and passions, fans eagerly await what she has in store for the future.

Simultaneously, this event prompts reflections on the evolving landscape of mobile gaming and the lasting impact of celebrity-endorsed digital experiences.

ALSO READ: 'The amount of $ spent on this could've helped so many...': Fans criticize Kim Kardashian's extravagant decor