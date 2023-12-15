Is love in the countryside brewing for Maestro star? Bradley Cooper's new home near Gigi Hadid's mother's farm sparks speculation

Bradley Cooper, the acclaimed star and director of Maestro, seems to be getting closer not just to his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, but also to her roots. Read to know about his latest purchase.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Dec 15, 2023   |  11:58 AM IST  |  656
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Bradley Cooper's recent home purchase near Gigi Hadid's mother's farm raises eyebrows
  • The Maestro star and Gigi Hadid's recent stay at a luxurious hotel in the New Hope area fuels rumors

In an unexpected turn, Bradley Cooper, the celebrated actor and director of Maestro, appears to be becoming closer not only to his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid but also to her roots. Cooper just acquired a home near New Hope, Pennsylvania, close to Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid's, $4 million horse farm, Page Six has exclusively discovered. This geographical shift has fueled skepticism regarding Cooper's dedication to his relationship with Gigi. 

Related Story

entertainment

Sonam Kapoor shares Gigi Hadid’s post on Israel-Hamas conflict; says ‘Violence and death doesn’t lead to

Romantic retreats and relationship intensity 

Cooper and Hadid were seen in the New Hope area last month while on a romantic trip at the opulent River House at Odette's hotel. According to sources close to the pair, "Their relationship is on steroids. It's getting serious very quickly." The decision made by Cooper to invest in a house close to Gigi's family implies a degree of dedication that has fans and insiders alike buzzing with excitement. 

Bradley Cooper has profound roots in Pennsylvania. He was born in Abington Township, near Philadelphia, and recently attended his high school reunion, demonstrating his deep ties to the Keystone State. Notably, the majority of his popular film Silver Linings Playbook was shot in Delaware County, reflecting the heart of his birthplace. Cooper appears to be knitting the fabric of his personal life with the threads of his career and geographical background with the acquisition of a new home in Pennsylvania. 

Advertisement

Culinary ventures and shared spaces 

Cooper's recent partnership with Danny DiGiampietro, owner of Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia, on a new culinary venture, Danny & Coop's, adds an intriguing depth to his links to the city. This month, the team served sandwiches in New York, attracting the attention of Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk, as well as his current girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, as per Page Six. This fusion of personal and professional worlds raises concerns about the dynamics at work. 

The lovely countryside near New Hope, Pennsylvania, develops as a symbolic background to Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's love story as their relationship evolves. Cooper's real estate relocation has brought him closer to Gigi's family and the region's rich history, so it appears that love is in the air. Whether it's the serenity of the countryside or their shared ties to Pennsylvania, the Maestro star's decision to settle near Gigi's mother's horse farm hints at a blossoming chapter in their relationship, leaving fans eager to see what happens next in this Hollywood romance. 

ALSO READ: Who is Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine? Exploring her life, as the actor brings her to the premiere of Maestro

Advertisement

Know more about Bradley Cooper's new home near Gigi Hadid's mother's farm:

Are Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid officially a couple?
While neither Bradley Cooper nor Gigi Hadid have officially confirmed their relationship, recent sightings, romantic getaways, and the purchase of a home in close proximity to Gigi's family suggest a deepening connection.
Why did Bradley Cooper choose to buy a home near Gigi Hadid's mother's farm?
Bradley Cooper's recent real estate move has sparked speculation about the depth of his commitment to his relationship with Gigi Hadid.
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles