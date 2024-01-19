Is Macy's planning to fire more than 2300 employees? Here's what we know

The largest department store operator in the nation, Macy's, informed staff members on Thursday that 13% of its corporate workforce would be laid off. The action is being taken as the business gets ready to introduce a new plan that will be managed by the company's incoming CEO.

Macy's plans to lay employees to cut expenses

Approximately 2,350 jobs, or 3.5 percent of the company's total workforce—which includes workers at Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury subsidiaries—will be lost as a result of the layoffs. To accomplish the layoffs, some responsibilities will be eliminated and the team will be consolidated.

A representative for Macy's said that the layoffs are a part of a larger plan to implement a new strategy in line with changes in the market. The company intends to close five full-line stores in the upcoming year as it evaluates the ideal ratio of on- and off-mall locations.

The Wall Street Journal stated that the layoffs are planned for January 26 and cited an internal document sent to staff members. The action comes after Macy's strong performance in November when it exceeded analysts' expectations for the quarter's profit.

The excellent outcomes were attributed to lower inventories and robust demand for beauty products. Although internally motivated, the streamlining initiative also reacts to outside pressure from investor groups interested in Macy's privatization.

Macy's to close more than 500 stores

As per Reuters, Macy's reorganization initiative is a component of their wider strategy to adjust to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences. Additionally, the business said that it would close five of its 560+ Macy's locations.

Based on consumer research, the decisions were made, to increase the retailer's competitiveness by streamlining its cost structure and facilitating quicker decision-making. The Wall Street Journal first revealed the reductions.

New CEO takeover

Next month, Macy's chief executive officer Tony Spring will take over from Jeff Gennette, a longtime employee who is retiring after serving in that capacity since 2017. Along with Adrian Mitchell, Macy's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, Mr. Spring, who oversaw Bloomingdale's, was promoted to the top job in March.

