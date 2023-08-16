Is Malik Obama related to Barack Obama? Fact checking Kenyan's claim about being former US president's brother

Malik Obama garnered widespread attention when he declared he would rather vote for Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton. On social media, he emerged as one of the billionaire's staunchest supporters, earning him a spot in the third presidential debate. A passport given to former president Barack Obama that demonstrates his birthplace in Nairobi, Kenya, may be seen in photos shared by Obama's half-brother.

However, he clarified that the passport belonged to their father, Barack Obama Sr., not the former president when Malik Obama posted images of an old British passport. The passport's information matches those of Barack Obama Sr. and was issued several years before the younger Barack Obama was born in Hawaii.

How is Malik Obama related to Barack Obama?

Malik had discussed their long-term, deteriorating relationship, which ended with Malik publicly backing Donald Trump for president in 2016. The Kenyan economist Barack Hussein Obama Sr., who passed away in a vehicle accident in 1982, is the father of both Malik and Barack Obama. In 1985, when Barack was a 24-year-old community organizer in Chicago, Malik first met his half-brother, and they stayed close for more than ten years.

Malik, who holds dual citizenship with the US and his native country, spent years working there and regularly traveled back and forth. In 1992 during the nuptials of Barack Obama, Malik was the best man. Malik was a frequent visitor to the Oval Office when Barack took office.

Malik Obama claims Barack was born in Kenya

On Tuesday, Malik Obama shared three images of an antique British passport on Twitter. On Wednesday, he shared another image that also showed the passport's picture page. Even while he didn't say the passport belonged to his half-brother in the photos, rumors rapidly emerged on social media that the pictures show the former president was actually born abroad.

Barack Obama Sr.'s picture may be seen next to the phrase Bearer on the passport, which indicates that it was issued in Nairobi. The passport was also granted on April 29, 1959, two years before the former president was born on August 4, 1961.

