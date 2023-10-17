Is MarkiPlier gonna be in Five Nights at Freddy's movie? Star streamer finally opens up

The highly anticipated Five Nights at Freddy's film is planned to be released in theaters on October 27. With fans anxiously expecting the film version of this popular horror game franchise, reports regarding a possible cameo appearance by Mark 'Markiplier' Fischbach, one of the most prominent YouTubers and gamers, have been circulating. Markiplier has addressed these rumors in his recent live broadcast, putting a stop to all the conjecture and intrigue as per Dexerto.

The mysterious speculation

Fans and admirers of both the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise and Markiplier have been speculating about Mark's possible cameo appearance in the next film for months. Markiplier, who is well-known for his Let's Play videos and amusing comments on horror games, has been a fan of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise from its beginnings. Given his close connection to the brand and its devoted following, it seemed logical for fans to anticipate a surprise cameo in the film.

ALSO READ: Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe? All you need to know about INEOS founder and UK businessman

The crushing revelation

According to Dexerto, Markiplier eventually addressed the issue on his live broadcast while playing Fazbear Nights, a Five Nights at Freddy's fan game. "I did want to talk about the Five Nights at Freddy's movie," he said, noting his previous uncertainty and secretive approach over his role in the project. "I know I've been unclear about it, and I know I've been cryptic about it."

However, many people were disappointed by the news that followed. Markiplier said, "I am not going to be in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie." Fans were stunned by the news, and Markiplier recognized their sadness by allowing them to freak out.

Scheduling conflicts and unfulfilled hopes

Markiplier went on to explain the cause for his absence in the film, which came down to a schedule conflict. He revealed, "Let's get this straight, it was supposed to happen… unfortunately, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie and my movie, Iron Lung, were being filmed at the exact same time." Despite his attempts, the conflict proved insurmountable, and Markiplier was forced to make the tough decision not to appear in the film.

A glimmer of hope for the future

While the omission of Markiplier from the first Five Nights at Freddy's film is obviously unfortunate for his fans and the FNAF community, there may be a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The creator of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, Scott Cawthon, wrote a remark on Markiplier's video that expressed optimism for the future. "If we're lucky enough to get to work on a sequel, then hopefully we'll have a second shot at getting the King of FNAF into a FNAF movie!" he said. In the meantime, he can't wait for Iron Lung.

Advertisement

Fans of both Markiplier and Five Nights at Freddy's have something to look forward to, with the prospect of a sequel previously teased before the release of the first film. While Markiplier will not appear in the first installment, the possibility of him appearing in a future FNAF film keeps the intrigue going.

ALSO READ: What did Kai Cenat say about BruceDropEmOff? Top streamer's fiery rant over LEAKED DMs