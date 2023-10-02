Is Meghan Markle going to replace Dianne Feinstein? Viral rumor debunked

According to the Daily Mail, there was instant speculation that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may run to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who passed away on Friday at the age of 90. Feinstein, a Democrat, was the Senate's senior senator and had been in office since 1992.

Minutes after the venerable senator passed away, sources told the site, rumors that Markle would seek to be appointed to replace Feinstein's seat until her tenure ends in January 2025 "lit up" the phones. There is little chance that Markle will gain access to the Capitol, despite her friendships with prominent Democrats like Oprah Winfrey and the Kennedy family.

Is Meghan Markle actually replacing the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein?

According to a significant Democratic contributor close to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who will select Feinstein's replacement, despite being a long shot, Meghan is not impossible given the current state of US politics. The source said, 'Meghan is definitely a long-shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it's not an impossibility. Crazier things have happened.' When he was compelled to choose a replacement for the outgoing Sen. in October 2020, Newsom, a two-term Democrat who may have presidential aspirations, interviewed Markle for the position.

The Mail on Sunday at the time said that a top Labour Party source had revealed that Meghan had been "networking among senior Democrats" in order to create a grassroots campaign to support her political ambitions, with the US Presidency as her ultimate goal. According to reports, she and Prince Harry met with Governor Newsom for about an hour before he chose another candidate.

The issue Governor Newsom currently confronts is that all the top candidates have already declared their intention to run for Feinstein's seat in November 2024, the next election, according to the person close to Governor Newsom .

Meghan has developed Left-wing political connections since moving to California in 2020 with her husband, Prince Harry. She is close friends with Democratic Party icon and feminist Gloria Steinem. Meghan has made connections with both the Kennedys, one of the most well-known and influential Democratic families in America, and TV star Oprah Winfrey. However, some Democrats are unimpressed by the "buzz" around Meghan as the replacement for the late Senator Feinstein.

About Dianne Feinstein

The death of Dianne Feinstein, the first-ever Democratic power negotiator, brought a new element of uncertainty to the nation's capital on Friday as a divided Congress appeared to be headed toward a government shutdown. Feinstein, a Democrat, was the Senate's senior senator and had been in office since 1992. She remained in her seat in the Senate for the longest of any senator from California and any other woman.

