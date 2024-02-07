As the capabilities of artificial intelligence in generating images continue to improve, it becomes increasingly challenging to differentiate between real photographs and digitally-created composites. To address this issue, Meta has announced that it will start adding labels on images across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads that are generated by AI. This labeling system is aimed at tackling the problem of misrepresentation and to provide transparency to the users.

Additionally, a feature that allows users to reveal when they share audio or video produced by AI will be included. People risk consequences if they neglect to utilize this function. Furthermore, information that has the potential to seriously mislead the public may get a more prominent label from Meta.

Global executive Nick Clegg says users ‘want to know where the boundary lies'

Although photorealistic photographs produced using Meta's AI imaging tool are already labeled as artificial intelligence, the company's president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, stated in a blog post on Tuesday that the organization will try to start identifying images produced by AI on rival sites.

Global executive Nick Cleg says, "As the difference between human and synthetic content gets blurred, people want to know where the boundary lies. People are often coming across AI-generated content for the first time and our users have told us they appreciate transparency around this new technology. So we must help people know when photorealistic content they’re seeing has been created using AI."

Digitally generated or manipulated photos, movies, and audio will all have metadata attached to them. If consumers' content is generated by AI, they will have to reveal it. For clarity, Meta may include a more prominent label if there is a strong danger that the content would mislead the public.

A lot of people use apps from Meta like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Meta will team up with industry partners to establish consistent guidelines for identifying AI content.

To recognize AI-generated content, Meta is working with businesses including Shutterstock, Microsoft, Adobe, Google, OpenAI, and Midjourney. They are using invisible watermarks and IPTC metadata as invisible markers.

Meta expects discussions about how to authenticate both synthetic and non-synthetic content when AI-generated content proliferates. They are developing solutions that will lead the industry in identifying AI-generated material on a large scale.

