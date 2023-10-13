Is Microsoft buying Activision? UK antitrust regulator gives it's verdict on USD 69 billion deal

On Friday, Britain approved Microsoft's 69 billion dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard after forcing the Xbox owner to sell the streaming rights to games like Call of Duty in order to allay its concerns about competition.

The deal was halted in April by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which argued that it may give the American computing behemoth a monopoly over the emerging cloud gaming market.

After Microsoft agreed to sell Ubisoft Entertainment the streaming rights to Activision's games, the regulator threw up its playbook and reopened the case, with remedies to make sure the agreements were upheld.

Britain's exit from the European deal

Since Britain's exit from the European Union, the deal represented the CMA's biggest global test of its ability to compete with the tech titans. It claimed that by "sticking to its guns" despite objections from the merging corporations, it had produced a result that was better for competition, customers, and economic growth.

After extending the deadline to obtain UK permission, Microsoft now has the green light to complete the transaction by October 18. The CMA called Microsoft's streaming concession a "game-changer" and noted that it was the only competition agency in the world to have produced this result. The statement read, "The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers."

The CMA was left on its own when the US Federal Trade Commission opposed the agreement but was unable to block it. The FTC continues to battle, but Microsoft has stated that it will not prevent the purchase from concluding. When the European Commission approved Microsoft's promises to license Activision titles like "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft" to other platforms in May, the project was given the go-ahead.

Microsoft claimed that Britain was closed for business in response to the CMA's block in April, which infuriated the merging parties. The British government only provided the CMA with limited support; Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt stated that while he did not want to jeopardize the CMA's independence, regulators still needed to concentrate on promoting investment.

