Is Mr. Beast going to fight Logan Paul? New social media post sparks rumors of potential boxing match

Numerous YouTubers have been actively participating in significant controversies or carrying out undertakings entirely on their own, such as the recent IShowMeat affair. However, MrBeast, the YouTuber with the most subscribers, has frequently been the subject of talk for some time now with his most recent video breaking the record for most views in 24 hours time.

But now after posting an image of himself working out with Logan Paul, YouTube sensation MrBeast has sparked speculation about a possible boxing battle. Recently, ore creators from all platforms are looking to test their mettle in the ring as the influencer-boxing fever has spread more widely than ever before.

Are Logan Paul and MrBeast going to fight?

On August 21, Paul shared a picture of himself during a training session with none other than Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson. In contrast to Paul, who displayed his biceps in a stoic attitude, Mr. Beast appeared to be absolutely exhausted. The fan following has also been ignited by Jimmy and Logan publishing photos of the post-workout session at the same time.

Fans are wondering if MrBeast is joining the influencer's boxing too or whether it was just a training session that Paul was getting from him. If MrBeast ever decides to participate in these fights, fans are urging him not to go for disclosing information. As of now, MrBeast has not officially announced participation in the event.

Influencer Boxing fever

Professional wrestling and boxing are two careers that some influencers and creators like Logan Paul and KSI, have chosen. Influencer boxing has expanded significantly since it was first introduced by KSI, Joe Weller, and Logan Paul back in 2018, with Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's recent high-profile fight earlier this month being the most recent example of this.

In addition, because of their fights with big opponents like Floyd Mayweather, influencer boxing has grown a considerable fan base. Numerous competitions, such as Misfits Boxing and Creator Clash, have been held to promote this sport. The next bouts will take place in October and feature Logan Paul and KSI taking on Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury.

