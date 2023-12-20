Is Rihanna having a baby number 3 with A$AP Rocky already? Exploring speculations as the singer drops hint

Rihanna, the worldwide phenomenon and multi-Grammy winner, set tongues spinning with her recent words at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty launch party. Despite the fact that she only recently welcomed her second child, the singer appears to be planning her third.

When asked about anything she couldn't do in an interview with E! News, Rihanna said, "So far, have daughters." This remark was quickly followed by a tantalizing suggestion about having a third child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, as per Page Six.

Batting at 75 percent: Rihanna's playful hint

Rihanna revealed with a captivating smile, "I'm batting at 75% for a boy next time. So we'll just keep our fingers crossed." The news follows the delivery of the power couple's first child, son RZA, in May 2022 and the arrival of their second child, Riot, in August 2023.

Questions regarding the future dynamics of Rihanna's business ventures arise as she navigates the hardships of parenthood. When asked if she intends to pass the torch to her children, the 9-time Grammy winner replied, "I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?" She exhibited a laissez-faire approach, emphasizing that her children's involvement is ultimately up to them.

Rihanna recognized her children's desire to avoid the spotlight, adding, "That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me — I don't even want to be on camera."

Low-profile preferences: RZA's disinterest in the spotlight

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have been romantically involved since 2020, revealed details about their eldest son's preferences. Rihanna claims that RZA, at the early age of one, is already disinterested in being in the public glare.

"He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he's like, I'm not entertaining you. Nope, nope," she joked as per Page Six. The pair stressed that RZA wants to keep a low profile, which they admire and respect.

Gushing over A$AP Rocky's role as a father, Rihanna characterized him as a "great, patient, loving" father to their two sons. She expressed her enthusiasm for his parenting approach in an interview with Access Hollywood, calling it a tremendous turn-on. The beauty and skincare entrepreneur stated that her sons are obsessed with the Fashion Killa rapper. She jokingly commented, "I'm just a background, like, I'm an extra."

Sibling dynamics and RZA's journey to big brotherhood

Rihanna's honest confessions also focused on the interactions between her two sons, particularly RZA's transition to being a big brother. RZA originally struggled with the new role but has subsequently accepted it with love and care, according to the singer.

Rihanna uploaded touching footage of RZA soothing Riot, saying, "He'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."

