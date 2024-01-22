Since Brexit, a major decline in European migrant labor has prompted British pubs and restaurants to seek workers from Nigeria, India, and China. However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's proposed new migration regulations may pose a challenge to this trend.

Pre-COVID levels of European labor have not been restored since many workers returned to their home countries during the epidemic and chose not to return to the UK. The altered migration policy is causing alarm among firms, notably in the hospitality sector.

Migration trends in the United Kingdom are shifting

Despite an increase in non-European immigration, the UK's net migration has reached a new high. However, the increase in migration has created political debate due to Brexit supporters' vows to regulate border traffic. One solution to these constraints has been to propose sending asylum seekers to Rwanda. This prospective tactic, combined with new visa limits for students and visa holders' families, raises concerns for hospitality industry businesses that rely heavily on these groups for labor supply.

According to Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, firms would certainly hire more part-time workers as labor prices rise. This shift toward hiring student and part-time workers comes at a challenging period.

The pandemic, inflation crisis, frequent train strikes, and remote-working practices have all exacerbated the industry's woes. New taxes and minimum wage requirements, combined with potential labor limitations, raise additional concerns among industry companies.

The hospitality industry has already been through one of its most difficult periods in history, thanks to the pandemic and a generational inflation crisis. Relentless rail strikes and the long-standing tendency of remote working have also pushed customers away from city and town centers, while bosses face more taxes and another steep increase in the minimum wage. A labor limitation would exacerbate the agony.

According to HM Revenue & Customs net payroll data, more than 103,000 EU workers departed the UK's lodging and food services sector between December 2019 (just before Brexit stopped freedom of movement from the EU) and December 2022. Over the same time, the number of other international employees increased by 96,900.

