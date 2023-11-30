Is Sebastian Stan going to play Donald Trump in The Apprentice movie? Exploring everything we know about the Ali Abbasi directorial

The Apprentice, a new film from Cannes Prize-winning Iranian director Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider), will star Sebastian Stan, the Emmy and Golden Globe nominee best known for his work in the MCU and the critically acclaimed Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, as a young Donald Trump. Representatives for the movie told CNN on Wednesday that Succession star Jeremy Strong and Borat star Maria Bakalova will also feature in the movie.

Sebastian Stan, to play young Donald Trump

It is also reported that the star will portray a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice. According to Variety, Bakalova will play the late Ivana Trump, a businesswoman who collaborated with then-husband Donald Trump on some of his most prominent real estate ventures.

What will The Apprentice focus on?

The movie will center on Trump's time spent developing his real estate company in New York in the 1970s and 1980s. It will also look at his connection to Roy Cohn, a contentious lawyer who served as one of Trump's mentors.

Cohn threaded his way through the twentieth century, dipping his tiny toes into everything from Studio 54 to HUAC. In the 1970s and 1980s, as Trump was starting his real estate career, he served as a mentor to him. As per Maggie Haberman's Trump biography, "Roy Cohn was the most significant influence on the future president, apart from his father."

'The Apprentice' has not yet been given a confirmed release date, but production has started. The project was announced amidst the former President of the United States' fraud trial in New York. The twice impeached Trump is eyeing a return to the Oval Office as the current Republican front-runner for 2024, despite the fact that he is currently facing numerous indictments in numerous cases.

Versatile star Sebastian steps into Trump's shoes

Stan, one of the most versatile actors of his generation, has already played a number of memorable real-life roles. He most recently portrayed Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev in Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, which Sony released in September after its TIFF debut.

Stan portrayed a number of characters on television, including T.J. Hammond in Political Animals, the Mad Hatter in Once Upon a Time, and Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl. It will be exciting to watch him portray one of the most controversial characters.

