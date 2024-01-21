Is Taking Your 10-Year-Old to Sephora For Makeup Shopping Really a Problem? Mom Defends Decision Amid Backlash

In the era of social media, parental decisions are frequently scrutinized. A new TikTok video in which a Sephora employee tells the story of a purportedly rude 10-year-old girl who spends a lot of money at the makeup store has sparked a heated controversy. The incident has inspired Stefanie Eadie, a Florida mother, to defend her decision to let her 10-year-old daughter and a friend go makeup shopping at Sephora as per PEOPLE.

Challenging stereotypes: Not all preteens behave alike

Stefanie Eadie highlights that her daughter, Blaire, and her friend Carly had saved money via chores and dog sitting to fund their Sephora adventure. Contrary to the viral event, Eadie reports that her daughter and her friends are courteous and respectful when exploring the store. In reaction to the unpleasant comments she received after sharing a video of their Sephora trip on TikTok, Eadie says, "Not all 10-year-old girls are like that." She intends to debunk stereotypes about preteens at beauty stores and highlight the reality that many young people can behave responsibly.

The makeup haul: Addressing concerns and clarifying choices

The reaction grew when Eadie disclosed that the teenage shoppers purchased pricey makeup, including products from the luxury brand Charlotte Tilbury. Critics questioned the propriety of such purchases for preteens. Eadie emphasizes that her girls have no interest in skincare products containing retinol or harsh chemicals. She demonstrates her dedication to ensuring that the cosmetics they choose are safe for their young skin by studying the contents as per PEOPLE.

Eadie emphasizes that makeup is not a regular occurrence for her daughter, but rather an exploratory and fun pastime. "Times change, things are different. We all had our own interests when we were 10, but now we have the internet, and we have social media," she says. Eadie acknowledged the influence of online platforms on children's interests, citing "get-ready-with-me" and haul videos as popular among young viewers. Her girls' willingness to participate in these trends, she claims, is a natural reflection of their interests in the digital era.

Positive parenting: Navigating the changing landscape

While Eadie thinks that children should not be disruptive or rude in stores, she believes it is important to understand the range of behaviors among 10-year-olds. She highlights the need for positive and healthy material in the online world, expressing her willingness to share their family life as long as it is polite and uplifting.

