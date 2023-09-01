Is Tana Mongeau dating under fire streamer xQc? Latter debunks rumors on latest stream

Canadian streamer Felix Lengyel, better known by his stream handle xQc began as a professional Overwatch player. He was well-known for his unique and entertaining personality. Most esports players broadcast on the side, but after quitting his job as an Overwatch professional, he made streaming his full-time career. 'xQc's love life has always been in the light. His recent divorce from 'Adept' was made public earlier this year after she claimed they had been secretly married for years.

xQc has subsequently made mention of having a new girlfriend, describing his current situation with Adept as a 'living nightmare.' Fans naturally began to wonder who xQc was dating right now, which led to a flurry of ideas and rumors. Many first believed his new love interest was Fran, and they were right. When xQc admitted to cheating on the former Overwatch streamer, the couple broke up earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Who was Larissa Borges? A closer look at the death of Brazilian fitness blogger

Is xQc dating Tana Mongeau?

Currently, some people have speculated that xQc could be seeing influencer Tana Mongeau. But the streamer has finally put down all the rumors to rest. during a recent stream. Tana was mentioned in the talk, and xQc immediately put an end to any rumors by stating, "No, I did not go with Tana Mongeau."

He called the influencer cool and a good partygoer, but xQc made it clear that they were just nice friends. He said, “I talked to her at the event. It stays right there. It doesn’t go past the f******, ‘Hi, what’s up, wanna get some shots,’ type thing. It doesn’t get past that ever. She’s chill though.”

Furthermore, xQc made a statement that appeared to be in reference to Tana's several prior controversies in which he claimed that he didn't allow 'internet drama' to stop him from hanging out with other internet celebrities.

xQc's controversy with Adept

xQc and Samantha Adept Lopez are popular Twitch streamers. The two of them initially claimed to be simply roommates, but after some time, they came up and said that they were dating, and for a while, it seemed like they were content with one another. Up to their breakup in 2021, this continued for a long time.

Felix reportedly had to choose between his family and his fiancée, which caused their breakup and the present scenario. Adept appears to be attempting to seize 50% of Felix's possessions through a divorce by abusing the ‘Common Law Marriage rules of Texas. Despite xQc's claims that he is not and never was married, leaked divorce documents from earlier this year showed that the two of them had supposedly been married between August 2020 and October 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is PinkyDoll's real name? NPC creator and TikTok star goes viral for her 'unfiltered' look at Streamys