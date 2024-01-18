Is the Greenland Ice Sheet shrinking every hour? Here's what the study reveals

Due to warming brought on by climate change, Greenland's vast ice sheet is known to be receding, particularly since the 1990s. All glaciers worldwide share the same fate, including the Antarctic Ice Sheet. However, according to recent research, the Greenland ice sheet has receded by some 20% more than previously estimated. Due to climate change, 30 million tonnes of ice are melting from the Greenland ice cap every hour on average.

Scientists show concern

There is a growing concern among scientists that the excess freshwater entering the North Atlantic could eventually cause the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (Amoc), an ocean current collapse that would have catastrophic effects on human civilization.

Here's what the study says

Greenland's significant ice loss due to global warming has been documented for many years. The methods used up to this point, such as calculating the ice sheet's weight or height using gravity measurements, are effective in estimating the losses that enter the ocean and raise sea levels.

However, they are unable to explain, the retreat of glaciers that are already mostly below sea level in the confined fjords that round the island. According to earlier research, the Greenland ice sheet has lost over 5,000 gigatons of ice from its surface over the previous 20 years, which has significantly raised sea levels.

The Greenland glaciers that are most vulnerable to seasonal variations—that is, to growing in the winter and shrinking in the summer—are also the ones that are most vulnerable to the effects of global warming, according to research, and they have undergone the most loss since 1985.

It is estimated that since 2002, the melting of Greenland's massive ice sheet, which is the second largest in the world after Antarctica, has contributed more than 20% to the observed rise in sea level. Three different types of measurements were used to determine the extent of Greenland's ice sheet in the past: the mass of the sheet and its gravitational attraction, as well as the height of the sheet's surface and the speed at which ice passes fixed sites.

