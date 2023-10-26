Is there a vaccine for cocaine addiction? Brazilian scientists offer solution in form of 'Calixcoca'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug use

Statistically, Brazil, the country that uses cocaine the second most worldwide, has revealed that its researchers are developing a vaccine that might be used as a novel treatment for cocaine addiction. According to an AFP report, the test vaccine known as Calixcoca, which has demonstrated promising effects in animal studies, prompts an immune response that prevents cocaine and crack from reaching the brain. Researchers hope that this will aid users in ending their addictions.

What will the vaccine Calixcoca do?

According to the report, the patient's body will develop antibodies that bind cocaine molecules to the bloodstream as a result of the immune reaction trigger. The larger molecules will become too big to access the brain's reward center, or the mesolimbic system, which is activated by cocaine to create dopamine, the reward that causes pleasure.

The drug may help people end the cycle of addiction once they have received the vaccination. In essence, they won't experience the desired high even after using the medicine. At the Euro Health Innovation Awards for Latin American medicine, the idea took up the highest medal last week, worth 500,000 euros (USD 530,000).

The drug has been tried on animals, and the results are encouraging as high amounts of antibodies against cocaine are produced. There were few adverse effects, and it was also discovered that the immunization helped shield rat fetuses against cocaine.

Scientists developing the novel medication believe that this may help shield addicts' unborn children. Following encouraging outcomes in animals, the vaccine is about to go on to the next round of human testing.

