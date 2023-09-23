IShowSpeed bags date with Danish Football star after EA FC 24; WATCH

One of the most popular streamers and YouTubers at the moment is IShow Speed. He has a massive fan base. Watching IShowSpeed live is quite the experience because of how well-liked he is among his followers. The streams of IShowSpeed might get out of control, funny, and chaotic. Opening EA FC 24 packs has been quite an intriguing experience for IShowSpeed, who hoped to acquire elite male players but became enraged when he received women.

He would go on to unpack yet another female player in the form of Sofie Svava after receiving Hannah Blundell from Manchester United and being disappointed (much to the pro's joy). But this time, IShowSpeed took the decision to follow the Real Madrid star on Instagram and concocted a scheme to gain her notice.

IShowSpeed bags date with Danish Football star

Speed became attracted to her right away and expressed his attraction to his fans after opening a pack with the football player. Speed looked at her Instagram profile and started debating whether to DM the Danish footballer. He then finally texted her, “Yo, I just pulled you in FIFA. You’re cute, can I get your number?”

In less than 20 minutes after receiving the message, Svava made the decision to take the YouTuber up on his offer and responded to him live on stream. To Speed's astonishment, she replied “Sounds good” with the flexing emoji just for kicks. It would be fascinating to see whether Speed and Svava really meet up or if she gives him her phone number, but the streamer could become the first person to ever go on a date as a result of EA FC.

About IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed's real name is Darren Watkins Jr. During the pandemic, he began to upload videos on video games and some aspects of his daily life without realizing that his channel would amass millions of views and followers. Darren has always loved video games, and in 2018 while still in high school, he posted his first video on YouTube, which was an NBA 2K18 clip. Although he had a sluggish start in his early days as a YouTuber, his channel currently has over 8.81 million followers.

Darren has two Instagram profiles with the names IShowSpeed and IShowSpeedy. These accounts have 2.4 and 127k followers, respectively. He was suspended from Twitch as a result of his controversial sexist statements, which is why he currently streams on YouTube.

