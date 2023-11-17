IShowSpeed buys new mansion worth $10,000,000 at age of 18: DEETS inside

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular streamers on the internet. Following his permanent ban from Twitch in December 2021, Speed established a YouTube channel and has been streaming content there ever since. He has become one of the most popular YouTube streamers in the years after his Twitch ban was lifted.

Speed's getting a ton of fans and money because of his outrageous antics and charismatic personality. He just gave his followers a tour of his new $10 million property. As one of the most well-liked YouTube streamers in recent years, the 18-year-old video creator has experienced tremendous growth in his fan base.

IShowSpeed gives a tour of his new mansion

The young Ohioan has finally purchased a new home and moved out. In his most recent stream, he excitedly gave his viewers a tour of the mansion, which is reportedly valued at $10 million. First, since he was still moving in, Speed displayed his spacious bedroom, which included two enormous walk-in closets that were empty.

He then led the fans into his bathroom. The space was just as ample, with a shower on one side and a tub on the other, connected by the same wall. The living room was equally spectacular, with a spiral staircase, a sizable living area, a wine cellar, and an office tucked away in the back corner.

Speed has gained a lot of success as a content creator in a comparatively short amount of time while being deeply involved in controversy. Speed is not the only creator who has bought a mansion for himself. Fans recently got to see Jake Paul's $16 million Puerto Rican property, conveniently located next door to his big brother's home, who just happened to purchase a 66 million-year-old triceratops skull.

