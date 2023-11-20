IShowSpeed calls his lawyer during live stream, asks to sue the site selling merchandise featuring his face

Imitation can often outperform originality, or so it seems for many online retailers today. Major corporations are increasingly turning to the internet to appropriate innovative ideas from others, all in hopes of boosting their bottom line.

When Darren Jason Watkins also known as IShowSpeed, was streaming on YouTube and browsing Ali Express, he discovered that the website sold a lot of fake products with his images on them.

IShowSpeed calls his lawyer to sue a company

YouTuber Speed was letting his fans choose what products to search for during his most recent Livestream, in which he was looking to buy "cheap sh**" for under $100 on the website. He was spotted browsing the popular online retailer AliExpress, where he discovered counterfeit goods featuring his image.

The YouTuber shook his head and said, "There's no way I'm on this," but then a page full of imitation goods appeared. You could purchase anything with IShowSpeed's face emblazoned on it, including phone cases, pillows, and socks. The streamer was very irritated to see the products and decided to call his "lawyer" to have them removed. He tells his lawyer, "What the f***? sue these people from China."

The request didn't seem to phase IShowSpeed's lawyer, who promptly located all the required data and predicted that the owner of the stolen photos would probably face a significant fine.

About IShowSpeed

Although IShowSpeed is best known for his livestreams about football, that is not the only thing he posts. After all, at the 2023 YouTube Streamy Awards, he won Variety Streamer of the Year. Speed was also the winner of the Breakout Streamer Award last year.

As one of the few content creators in attendance at the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony, the 18-year-old was granted permission to livestream his reactions from the audience. His response went viral after Messi won the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time. Along with these antics, the streamer is also famous for calling viewers for content and pulling practical jokes on them.



