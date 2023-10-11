IShowSpeed's Twitch ban suddenly uplifted following permanent suspension: What we know so far

IShowSpeed, the maestro of jaw-dropping feats and the epitome of over-the-top broadcasting, has secretly returned to the platform that helped create his stardom, and the internet universe has exploded with enthusiasm as per Dexerto. After an excruciating year away from Twitch, the mysterious streamer has returned to the platform that many regard to be his true home. The announcement has sent shockwaves through the gaming and streaming worlds, leaving fans and fellow content makers excited.

IShowSpeed has become a separate name on the internet

IShowSpeed has become a household name in the world of online content creation thanks to his outrageous antics and risky exploits. Speed's programming is as thrilling as it is entertaining, and he is known for his brazen live broadcasts that include all the over-the-top things he does for his viewers.

According to Dexerto, Speed's rapid ascension through the ranks of live streaming has been nothing short of amazing for those who have followed his path. He soon rose to Twitch celebrity before a dramatic event in December 2021 resulted in a permanent suspension from the network. The outburst that prompted his banishment occurred during a broadcast with fellow content producer Adin Ross, and it stunned the streaming community.

Twitch: IShowSpeed’s second home

Speed took sanctuary on YouTube after his suspension, where he amassed a tremendous following. He continued to fascinate fans with his provocative and boundary-pushing programming, despite having roughly 30 million members across three distinct channels. Twitch, on the other hand, remained his original home, and many fans anxiously awaited his return to the site that established his career.

While his suspension created a void in the streaming industry, the outpour of support from his fans and other producers did not go unnoticed. Many people petitioned Twitch to rethink the ban, claiming that Speed deserved a second shot as per Dexerto. Their hopes were answered affirmatively on October 10, 2023, when observant followers saw IShowSpeed's Twitch channel was back up. The account in issue was connected to Speed's Twitter profile, and while the follower count was originally low, it quickly increased as word spread like wildfire.

The sudden resurrection of IShowSpeed’s Twitch

The unexpected reappearance of IShowSpeed's Twitch account has sent the streaming community into a frenzy. Fans who had hoped for his comeback have had their desires granted, and the delight is evident. Speed, on the other hand, has kept mum on this surprising turn of events, leading many to speculate about the circumstances surrounding his reinstatement.

According to Dexerto, the story of Speed's return to Twitch was not without its twists and turns. In August, Kai Cenat, a popular Twitch star, made headlines when he claimed that Twitch's CEO, Dan Clancy, agreed with the concept of Speed being unbanned. This discovery aroused optimism and excitement among Speed fans, who saw a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel. Only a month later, in September, Dan Clancy revealed that Twitch was willing to give certain permanently banned streamers a second chance. This remark encouraged many people to believe that Speed's channel would soon make a victorious return.

