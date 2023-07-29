IShowSpeed's viral TikTok with Neymar shockingly garners more views than one with Ronaldo

Popular YouTube streamer, IShow Speed has taken the internet by storm by collaborating with some of the biggest celebrities and sports stars. But his recent collaboration with iconic football player and PSG star Neymar Jr. is currently going viral. On July 25, the streamer got the golden chance not only to interact with the PSG star but also to create a TikTok video with him.

At least on TikTok, IShowSpeed's collab with Neymar has proven to be more loved and popular than his previous interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo. Speed had the opportunity to chat with Brazilian superstar Neymar. He briefly streamed with Neymar before the match, during which Speed naturally sang Neymar's own song at him and they also engaged in a dance-off which can be seen in the video uploaded by the streamer.

Watch the video here:

Ishow Speed's video with Neymar Jr. gains massive views

In the posted TikTok clip, Neymar and Speed are seen dancing and vibing to the rhythm of the trendy Brazilian song Parado no Bailo. Over 128 million people have viewed the TikTok video with the two showing off their moves. This view count is more than 28 million views on his interaction post with Ronaldo. The video has over 20 million views in less than an hour after it was released, and it has over 22 million likes as well. However, that is only applicable to TikTok. His picture of Ronaldo is by far his most-liked post on Twitter.

Given how fast the view count has jumped to massive numbers, his viral TikTok with Neymar will for sure take over it. The video did leave some fans surprised as Speed has always proclaimed how big of a Ronaldo fan he is. And this collaboration video was indeed a surprising one for the fans as well.

IShow Speed and his interaction with popular personalities

Following a few preseason matches of European powerhouse PSG, Speed traveled to Japan. One of them featured a meeting with Ronaldo's Al Nassr, where he also got to meet Kim Kardashian. Apparently, Kardashian has also been witnessing a few games with her kids. Along with former Manchester United players Antony Elanga and Jese Lingard, he was streamed with Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool. Speed's TikTok account presently has 20 million subscribers which is huge.

