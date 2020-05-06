Israel claims of a significant breakthrough in battling Coronavirus with an antidote

The country as per reports states that it has been successful in making an antidote that will fight the Coronavirus.

Two countries have made significant breakthroughs in battling the Coronavirus outbreak. According to news reports, Italy has claimed that it has made a vaccine that initially worked on mice and now it has proved to be successful on human beings as well. The news reports came in stating that Italy has developed a vaccine that will create antibodies to fight the virus from spreading in the human body. Italy has conducted these tests at Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. According to news reports, Luigi Aurisicchio of the firm Takis which is helping in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine states that the tests that they have done are most advanced and simultaneously they are looking to find companies who can produce the vaccine and broaden the scale of manufacturing the vaccine.

Another country Israel has made claims of finding an antidote to the Coronavirus. The country as per reports states that it has been successful in making an antidote that will fight the COVID-19. The antibody will reportedly neutralize the virus and its impact on the human body. Israel’s Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has developed the antidote COVID-19 that will fight the Coronavirus in a monoclonal method.

PTI states that Israel's Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has confirmed the news that IIBR has been able to get a significant breakthrough in the war against the COVID-19. The news article by PTI further stated that IIBR has done clinical trials. As per news reports, Israel has managed to find a protein that will destroy the Coronavirus in the human body.

