Israeli woman keeps Hamas at bay for 15hrs through coffee and cookies: All you need to know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war and combat

Five armed Hamas terrorists broke into Rachel and David Adari's home on Saturday in the southern Israeli town of Ofakim as part of widespread surprise strikes that claimed at least 800 lives and resulted in the capture of hundreds of civilians and military personnel.

According to David Adari, the gunmen forced the couple upstairs and threatened to kill them, as reported by Israel's Channel 12 News. Rachel Adari said to the news outlet, "I said to my husband, if we will die, we will die together."

Rachel and David reveal how they kept the Hamas distracted

She claimed she sought to buy some time in the hopes that her son, an officer in the Israeli police force, would aid the YAMAM counterterrorism force in rescuing them. The couple's police officer son was outside assisting the YAMAM counterterrorism force in making rescue plans. Rachel made the decision to purchase some time after realizing this.

Rachel revealed, “I saw they were mad, and I asked them if they were hungry," she said. "I made them coffee and gave them cookies. They started singing [Israeli singer] Lior Narkis songs to me. I distracted them. I knew my son was helping the YAMAM and that they would come to rescue me." After being detained for 15 hours, Rachel and David Adari were released by Israeli special forces, who also killed the Hamas militants.

David further revealed how they survived saying, “At 2:30 a.m., a grenade landed next to us, and I jumped on top of my wife. Bullets flew over our heads. I have no idea how we survived." Rachel Adari has emerged as a national hero for her unusual strategies amid gory recordings and tales from survivors of the horror, inspiring memes celebrating her bravery—and her cookies.

Israel-Hamas war

At least 260 people were killed and hostages were taken back into Gaza by Hamas fighters at an Israeli music festival on Saturday, in front of thousands of spectators. Young Israelis had gathered for a night of electronic music to commemorate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot when dozens of Hamas fighters opened fire on them.

Armed men charging into the terrified throng and shooting bursts of automatic fire at fleeing revelers are seen in videos compiled by Israeli first responders and distributed to the social media platform Telegram.

Israel has responded to the most catastrophic attack on its nation in decades with missile strikes in Gaza that, as of Monday, had claimed more than 550 lives, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

