ISRO's 2024 Space Missions: List of all major Indian spacecraft missions lined up this year

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India's premier space agency, is gearing up for an eventful year in 2024, with a number of significant space missions aimed at pushing the boundaries of space exploration and technology, as per Indian Express.

Gaganyaan 1: India's leap into manned spaceflight

The highly anticipated Gaganyaan mission is a historic milestone for India as it prepares for its first manned spaceflight. Gaganyaan 1 is scheduled for 2024 and will be the first test flight of the spacecraft, which is designed to carry three astronauts.

This mission, which includes rendezvous and docking capabilities, marks the beginning of a new era for India's space program, demonstrating the country's prowess in human space exploration.

NISAR: Advancing Earth observation with international collaboration

ISRO, in collaboration with NASA, plans to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite in 2024. NISAR, which is notable for being the first dual-band radar imaging satellite, promises to make groundbreaking advances in Earth observation.

NISAR's dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar aims to transform remote sensing capabilities by providing invaluable insights into the Earth's dynamic processes and environmental changes.

XPoSat: Unraveling mysteries of the universe with X-ray polarimetry

ISRO's X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) mission is set to delve into the mysterious world of cosmic X-rays. XPoSat, scheduled to launch in 2024, will study the polarization of cosmic X-rays as well as the 50 brightest celestial objects in the universe.

This mission has the potential to deepen our understanding of high-energy astrophysical phenomena by shedding light on cosmic sources that emit X-rays and unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

Advancing India's space capabilities and national development

Beyond individual missions, ISRO's efforts in 2024 show its commitment to advancing India's space capabilities and leveraging space technology for national development. With a rich history spanning more than five decades, ISRO continues to broaden its portfolio of space missions, which includes satellite launches, lunar and interplanetary exploration, and the development of advanced launch vehicles.

These initiatives not only promote scientific innovation but also contribute to critical sectors such as communication, meteorology, and resource monitoring, thereby driving socioeconomic progress throughout the country.

