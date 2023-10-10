'It bums me': Logan Paul launches online attack on Brendan Schaub following insensitive comments on Nina Agdal

Logan Paul is presently locked in a fierce spat with MMA fighter Dillon Danis, which has only grown more intense as their highly anticipated boxing showdown approaches as per Dexerto. Danis has been mercilessly mocking Paul on social media, especially his fiancée, Danish model Nina Agdal. Agdal took legal action against Danis after obtaining a restraining order and launching a lawsuit seeking at least USD150,000 in damages.

Danis facing substantial legal fees

Logan Paul has intimated that he had damaging information against Danis in response to Agdal's legal action. Danis, on the other hand, claims that even if he wins the action, he will face significant legal bills. Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul, speculates that Danis may be financially driven to participate in the next boxing battle in order to pay off these rising legal bills. Logan Paul, on the other hand, claims that if Danis loses the legal battle, his wages from the fight might be garnished for a long period of time.

ALSO READ: Why did Zainab Abbas leave India? Real reason revealed

Brendan Schaub weighed in on the matter

According to Dexerto, Brendan Schaub, a former mixed martial artist and comedian, chimed in on the topic during a talk on Jake Paul's podcast. Schaub expressed dissatisfaction with the incident, saying it "bummed him out." Logan Paul was irritated by this remark and answered with a fiery reaction. Paul accused Schaub of having a different attitude in their private conversations just a few weeks earlier, implying that Schaub's public words may be dishonest.

Danis and Paul's upcoming boxing match

The simmering conflict between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has created a lot of buzz for their forthcoming boxing battle on October 14. This has become one of the most anticipated influencer boxing events to date, gaining a lot of attention and generating a lot of excitement among fans.

Logan Paul's confidence in his prospects against Danis is palpable, and tension between the two grows as the fight date nears as per Dexerto. The contest promises to be a very exciting and keenly followed event in the world of influencer boxing, with both participants extremely committed to the outcome.

As the clock approaches fight night, fans and onlookers anxiously anticipate the clash between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, with the additional drama of court challenges and public feuds only adding to the excitement.

ALSO READ: What did KSI say about Tommy Fury? Streamer accuses latter of not taking him 'seriously'