Italy declares to have found world's first Coronavirus vaccine; Human tests to begin after summer

Italy claims to have developed the world's first vaccine against Coronavirus and expects to begin human tests after summer.

With Coronavirus cases rising to its peak across the globe, Italy claims to have developed the world's first Coronavirus vaccine that works on human cells. As reported Italy's news agency ANSA, the tests carried out at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital showed that the COVID-19 vaccine inserted in the rats has antibodies that work on human cells. According to ANSA, the Coronavirus vaccine has been invented by a firm called Takis in Italy.

As per the latest reports, the CEO of Takis, Luigi Aurisicchio has stated, "This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy." The Italian scientists conducted the test on mice and after a single vaccination, the mice developed antibodies that neutralised the COVID-19 virus in human cells. The test proved that the vaccine formed blocks the virus from infecting the human cells and human trials are expected to begin after Summer.

After observing the five selected vaccine candidates that showed a large number of antibodies, the researchers selected two who responded the best to the vaccine. The vaccine candidates are being tested based on the genetic material of DNA protein spike and have shown resistance to COVID-19 cells. The scientists are expecting better results after the second vaccination and it is also believed that if the new vaccine works, it could help in preventing any COVID-19 evolution and its possible mutations.

The Coronavirus has affected 3,727,993 people globally, taking up the death toll to 258,354. Italy alone has 213,013 Coronavirus positive cases. The U.S.A is the worst affected country with the maximum number of casualties. 1,237,633 people in the US have tested positive for Coronavirus.

