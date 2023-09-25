'It’s not a crime': xQc fires back at YouTube lawyer who accused him of 'stealing'

xQc is one of the most popular streamers, and because of his massive 100 million dollar non-exclusive deal with Kick, xQc has completely changed the streaming landscape. Recently, xQc came under fire for allegedly "stealing" video for reaction videos from others, including other content creators.

The argument, which Ethan Klein moderated with the streamer on his H3 show to explore the matter, quickly devolved, resulting in its abrupt end and even the disclosure of Twitter direct messages. Even though it seemed to have subsided, a YouTube attorney subsequently criticized the streaming celebrity when he ironically responded to it himself shortly after.

xQc reacts to YouTube lawyer's statements about him copying content

A civil lawyer and legal instructor who goes by the handle Legal Eagle produced a lengthy YouTube video outlining his thoughts on this topic. The video was titled "xQc Is Stealing Content (and So Are Most Reaction Streamers) and shared on his channel which has over 3 million subscribers.

Legal Eagle stated, going on to discuss his previous experiences, saying, “xQc is no stranger to controversy, and if anything, he revels in it. xQc’s video is not so much a reaction video, as it is mostly just him watching an entire 90-minute JFK documentary in silence.”

Ironically, the former Overwatch pro responded to Legal Eagle's video during his livestream saying, "In civil lawsuits, if somebody doesn’t pursue you, right, well they just don’t, nobody will enforce something that they don’t even care enough to pursue you for. It’s not a crime like you don’t get prosecuted by the f**king police or the f**king governments. So making conclusions off what these people want is a little shortsighted, but that’s just my thoughts,”

xQc denies joining OnlyFans

In a recent stream regarding OnlyFans, xQc explicitly rejected the idea of filming adult material, regardless of the financial situation he finds himself in. Lengyel stated that he has been reflecting a lot on this subject, the mindset of OnlyFans, and how producing such content might have a negative impact on one's digital footprint.

He said, "I could be on my last leg. I could be on my last dime. I wouldn’t do OnlyFans. That sh*t is absolute f**king brain rot. I ain’t doing that. Bottom of the barrel behavior.” Not just xQc is a popular Twitch user who is not yet ready to collaborate with OnlyFans. Fans have urged Pokimane to create OF material, but she has refused, saying that it is not her career path.

