‘Jaahnavi is beyond any dollar’: Kandula family condemns Seattle cop’s bodycam video as they mourn her loss

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

At the beginning of this year, a family in India’s Andra Pradesh was left shell-shocked when the news of the demise of their daughter, Jaahnavi Kandula, made headlines. On January 23, the 23-year-old Indian student succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a police car in Seattle in the United States while she was trying to cross a road. Reportedly, the car was at a speed of nearly 120 kmph. Recently, a video showing a Seattle police officer mocking the death of an Indian girl has attracted criticism from netizens. And, now, Jaahnavi's family has reacted to the same.

Jaahnavi Kandula’s family reacts to video of cop downplaying the incident

On hearing about the footage, Jaahnavi’s family was deeply hurt. Condemning the video, her 69-year-old grandfather told NDTV, “This makes it worse. How can anyone speak like that after a tragic accident?" He continued, "Why wasn't this information revealed earlier? We have lost our child... but this is beyond shocking... and how can they say the car was not over-speeding?"

Jaahnavi’s grandfather further revealed that the family is "not in a state to even react to this (the bodycam footage)". The elderly further added that his daughter brought Jaahnavi up with great difficulty. He mentioned that after the incident, Jaahnavi's mother is not stepping out of the house and is unable to come to terms with her eldest daughter's loss.

He said, “But my daughter is just not able to come to terms and is crying and has stopped eating since yesterday, It is as though all the pain has come alive once again.”

For the unversed, earlier this week, the Seattle Police Department released footage of Officer Daniel Audererm (vice-president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild), downplaying the fatal incident by laughing about it. The footage that was extracted from Auderer's body-cam while he was on call with Mike Solan (the president of the police union) showed his side of the conversation in which he can be heard mocking the accident that caused the death of the innocent girl.

Jaahnavi Kandula's family issues statement on the bodycam video

According to the report in NDTV, Jaahnavi’s family in their statement said, “It is truly disturbing and saddening to hear insensible comments on the bodycam video from an SPD officer regarding Jaahnavi's death. Jaahnavi is a beloved daughter and beyond any dollar value for her mother and family. We firmly believe that every human life is invaluable and should not be belittled, especially during a tragic loss.”

About the controversial footage

According to reports in the section of the media, in the footage, the officer in question was heard saying, "But she is dead. No, it's a regular person. Yeah, just write a cheque. Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value.” As per the reports, the video accidentally got recorded onto the camera attached to Officer Auderer's body. The reports have mentioned that Officer Auderer was assigned to the case to determine whether the accused officer, Kevin Dave, was under the influence while he was driving the car that allegedly killed the girl.

Advertisement

Who is Jaahnavi Kandula?

Jaahnavi Kandula was a student hailing from the Indian state of Andra Pradesh. A daughter of a single mother, Jaahnavi went to the US to pursue her master’s degree in information systems from the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union. After a massive social media outrage and the intervention of India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the US government proactively started investigating the matter.

ALSO READ: What happened to Jaahnavi Kandula? Seattle officer under investigation for joking about Indian student's death