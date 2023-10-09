Jake Paul cancelled fight with KSI due to THIS reason: Details inside

One of the names who has transitioned from YouTube to the boxing arena is Jake Paul. Influencer boxing, which is now one of the greatest events, gained popularity thanks to Jake and his brother Logan. Over the course of the last few years, Jake Paul's boxing career has been bolstered by opponents who aren't exactly seasoned professionals. KSI and Jake Paul have been in the lead ever since the influencer boxing scene started to take off.

Before Jake joined him on the night that featured the first-ever bout between KSI and Logan Paul, KSI participated in the first YouTube boxing match, competing against Joe Weller. Since the two YouTube stars defeated each other's siblings, a battle between them has been predicted, but it hasn't happened yet. But both publicly and privately, there has been a lot of chatter.

Before Jake Paul fought Tommy Fury, whom he ultimately lost to, they had previously agreed to a "winner takes all" match at Wembley. However, it seems they were also prepared to fight until Jake made the decision to put it off the table. Mams Taylor, the manager of KSI, claimed that the two were prepared to engage in battle following Jake's defeat over Tommy but that Jake then changed his mind.

KSI's manager claims Jake Paul pulled out of his fight with the YouTuber

Taylor said in his interview with True Geordie, "Jake said no, I don’t want to do this fight. His excuse was I want to redeem my loss by fighting a bigger name, which, let’s face it, as big a name as Nate is, he’s not as tough a challenge as JJ would be.” The fight was scheduled to occur on December 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Taylor's other revelation. Jake's team wanted Amanda Serrano to compete in the co-main event, therefore arrangements for the undercard and weight had also been made.

The Misfits leader continued by expressing his "hope" that the fight would take place in the future, but he said that considering how much has changed in the past, it would be challenging. Many fans have given up on the chance to see them square off in the ring, but it is unquestionably a battle that they are anxious to see.

Jake is scheduled to appear at the ringside soon before the fight, which will heighten the tension. All eyes are on the exciting KSI vs. Fury match while he supports his older brother, Logan Paul, who competes against Dillon Danis in the Prime Card match. Recently, Jake Paul argued that KSI's plans to defeat "TNT" don't prove his supremacy over him. For Paul, KSI can overcome Fury to appease his ego, but he hasn't yet done so against Paul. Only a match that, if feasible, is going to smash the charts can finally put an end to the long-running conflict.

