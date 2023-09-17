'Jake Paul owns you': Adin Ross and KSI beef on Twitter ahead of latter's showdown against Tommy Fury

Adin Ross is hosting a face-to-face between two of the Prime Card boxers on his webcast, but as per Dexerto, KSI called him out on Twitter immediately before the battle. With KSI and Logan Paul facing Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis, respectively, the Prime Card is likely to be one of the largest influential boxing matchups in history.

KSI criticized Adin Ross for supporting Andrew Tate

As per Dexerto, a day prior to the face-to-face, KSI called Adin out on Twitter and labeled him a d*ckrider. "Finally get to talk to the Andrew Tate/Jake Paul d*ckrider today," KSI remarked in a quote tweet from the announcement, adding, "This is going to be a lot of fun."

Adin Ross shot back and wrote, "Jake Paul owns you little bro. I'll see you tomorrow." Adin Ross and Jake Paul have lately collaborated on a lot of content, with the popular YouTuber appearing in many of Adin's Kick streams. According to Dexerto, the streamer recently threw himself in a bogus jail with Sneako and many other content creators when the Tate brothers told him he wouldn't last a day in prison.

Power and influence of social media

The fight between Adin Ross and KSI serves as a reminder of social media's strength and impact on our culture. Ordinary people have used these platforms to become huge influencers, gaining millions of followers and impacting public opinion. Although seemingly insignificant, the Twitter feud between Adin Ross and KSI demonstrates the impact these influencers have on their audiences, as well as the potential for drama and controversy to escalate on social media platforms.

As the bout between KSI and Tommy Fury approaches, fans are eager to see the outcome and whether KSI can prove his value in the boxing ring once more. It remains to be seen whether Adin Ross's comment has any impact on the fight, but one thing is certain: the feud between two influencers has only contributed to the hype and excitement surrounding the event.

