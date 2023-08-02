Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Fight timings, PPV schedule, streaming options, and other details explored

Jake Paul is back to doing what he does best: boxing smaller, older MMA opponents after experiencing a loss for the first time against Tommy Fury in February. On Saturday, at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Jake Paul will make his comeback to the ring to take on Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight match (catchweight: 185 pounds).

Paul's challenge with Diaz may not have been his greatest to date, but given Diaz's fame and recognition, this match may end up being Paul's biggest ever. The two will square off this weekend following a tense news conference in May.

Where and when to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz's fight?

On Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is slated to go on at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Access the ESPN+ PPV link to watch the bout live in the United States. Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz can also be seen on DAZN PPV at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you require a current DAZN subscription to place an order, the PPV costs 59.99 dollars. If you don't want to order through DAZN, you may purchase the bout for 59.99 dollars at PPV.com or watch it on regular PPV.

The Paul vs. Diaz fight may require an alternative method of viewing if you are unable to see it locally. The use of a VPN in this situation may be beneficial. You may access the game using your phone, tablet, or laptop with a VPN to virtually alter your location.

Diaz has never competed in an official boxing match before, while this is Paul's first 10-rounder. In addition, Amanda Serrano will defend her undisputed featherweight title against Heather Hardy, Shadasia Green will compete against Olivia Curry, Ashton Sylve will face William Silva, and Alan Sanchez will face Angel Beltran Villa.

About Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

Jake Paul is a social media superstar who originally found popularity on Vine before establishing himself on every platform available. After first competing on the undercard of his brother Logan Paul's highly publicized boxing battle with UK YouTuber KSI, he recently transitioned into the sport of boxing. The most noteworthy victory Paul has had thus far was a triumph against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. However, Paul's most recent matchup was against Tommy Fury, the brother of the current heavyweight champion Tyson.

One of the biggest names the Ultimate Fighting Championship has ever created is undoubtedly Nate Diaz. Diaz is a renegade. His arguments frequently end up in news conferences. He and his brother Nick are infamous for having fights outside of the octagon, in public places. After their MMA match, Nick Diaz once faced the same opponent again while both of them were receiving medical attention.

