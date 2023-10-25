Japan make landmark ruling around gender change surgery rules: Details inside

A law requirement that requires individuals to get sterilization surgery in order to officially change their gender was declared unconstitutional by Japan's highest court on Wednesday.

The rule was deemed to be discriminatory and to violate human rights by a number of international organizations, including the European Court of Human Rights, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, and U.N. experts.

While rights groups applauded the historic ruling, they were disappointed that the judges asked a lower court to consider a second provision requiring that the genital organs of those seeking gender reassignment resemble those of the other gender.

A verdict that challenges the current law would cause confusion and jeopardize women's rights, according to several MPs and women's organizations in Japan. In 2019, a similar attempt to repeal the sterilization requirement was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Human Rights Watch said the government was now required to investigate after the decision on Wednesday. "The government must take immediate action to eliminate the clause since it is required to make all laws constitutional. It may seem late, but it's never too late," stated Kanae Doi, the rights group's director for Japan.

According to Japanese legislation, those who wish to change their gender must fulfill five prerequisites and provide a diagnosis of gender dysphoria. These include: being at least 18 years old; not being married; not having children under the age of 18; having genital organs that resemble those of the opposite gender; and not having any reproductive glands or having ones that are permanently dysfunctional.

The final two conditions, according to the plaintiff's attorneys, constitute a serious financial and physical burden to trans individuals and violate their client's constitutional right to pursue happiness and live without prejudice, as reported by the media.

This decision was made at a time when LGBTQIA+ problems in Japan were receiving more attention than usual. Since former prime minister's assistant Fumio Kishida stated in February that he would not want to live next to LGBTQ+ people and that citizens would leave Japan if same-sex marriage were legal, activists have stepped up their attempts to adopt an anti-discrimination law.

