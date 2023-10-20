Jeff Bezos backed business which once valued at USD 3.8 bn, shuts down: Here's why

Convoy, a Seattle-based digital freight booking platform with backing from billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, has announced its closure due to a challenging market environment and the failure to find a buyer. The founder and CEO of Convoy, Dan Lewis, informed employees of the company's shutdown in an internal memo, citing the impact of a massive freight recession and capital market contraction.

Unsuccessful search for a buyer

Despite evaluating potential suitors, Convoy couldn't secure a deal that would allow the company to continue operating in its current form, as reported by Forbes . The economic challenges faced by the freight industry and the contraction in capital markets were cited as factors that hampered the acquisition process.

FreightWaves, an industry trade publication, reported that some Convoy employees have expressed concerns about not being offered severance packages. However, the company has stated that benefits will remain available to employees until the end of the month.

ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s ‘romantic’ engagement trip: From Ibiza to Cannes; Here's everything to know

Convoy's journey and valuation

Convoy, established in 2015 by Dan Lewis, a former Amazon executive, aimed to connect truck drivers with freight companies to reduce empty miles and improve efficiency in the logistics sector. As of April 2022, the company had an estimated valuation of $3.8 billion, with total investments of $925 million. Investors included tech luminaries Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, as well as Al Gore's Generation Investment Management, Baillie Gifford, and T. Rowe Price.

Industry-wide impact

Convoy's closure is not an isolated incident. The freight industry has experienced decreased demand for shipping, which has affected several companies. San Francisco-based Flexport, for example, recently announced it would be cutting 20% of its workforce. This challenging environment is a reflection of broader economic trends impacting transportation and logistics companies.

Convoy's closure highlights the challenges faced by tech-driven logistics startups in an industry subject to economic fluctuations. It also underlines the broader impact of a massive freight recession on the transportation and logistics sector, affecting not only Convoy but other players in the field as well. The future of the company's employees remains a topic of concern, especially as they navigate the consequences of Convoy's shutdown.

ALSO READ: Where is Billionaire Bunker Island? A closer look at area Jeff Bezos owns new mansion