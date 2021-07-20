Jeff Bezos creates history after successfully returning from space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has created history today after he landed successfully after a 10 minutes flight to space in Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft.

Jeff Bezos has been making headlines for launching into space in Blue origin’s New Shepard flight on Tuesday. The flight took off from its Launch Site One in a remote location in the West Texas desert in the United States. The founder of Blue Origin was accompanied by brother Mark Bezos, Wally Funk, and 18-year-old passenger Oliver Daemen. The mission marked another milestone in the space race started by private companies. It was the first time in the history of a commercial company launching a privately funded and built spacecraft from a private launch range with astronauts on board.

According to reports in NDTV, the astronauts boarded the spacecraft 30 minutes before the launch, and the hatch closed six minutes later. They experienced three to four minutes of zero-gravity and travelled above the Kármán Line, the internationally-recognised boundary of space. It indeed was a great success for the entire team of Blue Origin, who joined the four-member crew to celebrate the victory. This flight made Wally Funk, 82, the oldest person and Daeman the youngest to have flown in space.

New Shepard, a fully autonomous spacecraft, didn't have any Blue Origin staff astronauts during its maiden human spaceflight.

"Congratulations to all of Team Blue past and present on reaching this historic moment in spaceflight history. This first astronaut crew wrote themselves into the history books of space, opening the door through which many after will pass," Blue Origin said after the capsule carrying the passengers touched down safely.

What are your thoughts on this victory?

ALSO READ: IPS officer’s witty post on not being allowed jalebi leaves netizens in splits; Wife says ‘Aap aaj ghar aao’

Share your comment ×