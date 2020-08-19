JFK’s grandson Jack Kennedy Schlossberg causes stir on Twitter post speech at DNC; See reactions

John Kennedy’s grandson Jack Kennedy Schlossberg made a virtual appearance at the Democratic National Convention with his mother Caroline Kennedy by his side. Post his speech praising Joe Biden, the 27-year-old Kennedy heir caused quite a stir on Twitter. Scroll down to see what Twitterati had to say.

Jack Kennedy Schlossberg‘s recent appearance during the 2020 Democratic National Convention had everyone’s attention! The 27-year-old grandson of the late former President John F. Kennedy made a virtual appearance during the convention alongside his mom Caroline Kennedy on Tuesday night Caroline began the address by saying: “Sixty years ago in a crowded L.A. stadium, my father accepted the Democratic nomination for president.”

Jack Kennedy who’s learning the reins from 62-year-old former United States Ambassador to Japan and his mother Caroline, said: “times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather’s speech — courage, unity, and patriotism — are as important today as they were in 1960.” “Once again, we need a leader who believes America’s best days are yet to come. We need Joe Biden.” Jack is the only son of Caroline and husband Edwin Schlossberg. They also have two daughters – Rose, 32, and Tatiana, 30.

Jack‘s appearance at the DNC caused quite a stir and people even took to Twitter to swoon over JFK‘s only grandson. “My takeaway from night 2 so far is that I’m v attracted to Jack Schlossberg,” one user tweeted. “Is jack Schlossberg interested in marriage,” another tweeted.

Jack has attended both Yale and Harvard and has plans of pursuing politics in his future. He has also been involved in his family’s philanthropic and humanitarian work.

ALSO READ: Michelle Obama describes Donald Trump’s administration as ‘total chaos’; Says he lacks empathy

Share your comment ×