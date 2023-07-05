Joe Biden administration to be restricted from any contact with social media firms; Find out why

As per a court filing, a U.S. federal judge issued a restriction on certain agencies and officials within President Joe Biden's administration, prohibiting them from engaging in meetings and communications with social media companies for the purpose of content moderation.

This decision imposes limitations on the interaction between the government and these platforms, marking a significant development in the ongoing debate surrounding online content regulation.

Why was Joe Biden's administration restricted from working with social media platforms?

In response to a lawsuit brought forth by Republican attorneys general from Louisiana and Missouri, a significant ruling was issued by a federal judge. The attorneys general contended that government officials had overstepped their boundaries by pressuring social media companies to address specific posts related to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and potential election disruption.

The court's decision explicitly stated that government agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI are now restrained from engaging in discussions or communications with social media companies that aim to encourage the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content protected under the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause.

As news of the injunction spread, a White House official responded by indicating that the Justice Department is carefully examining the order and exploring the available options for further action. This legal development raises pertinent questions about the delicate balance between government influence in content moderation and safeguarding the principles of free speech.

Who filed the litigation against Joe Biden’s administration?

Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry initiated the litigation. Eric Schmitt, now a U.S. Senator, welcomed the injunction on Twitter, hailing it as a victory for free speech.

The order named officials like Alejandro Mayorkas and Jen Easterly, imposing restrictions on their communication with social media companies. Judge Terry Doughty allowed exceptions for national security warnings and criminal activity reports. Republicans who sued the Biden administration claim it exploited the health crisis to suppress opposing views. The U.S. officials claim their aim was to combat COVID vaccine misinformation and preventable deaths.

