Joe Biden for Presidency in 2024: 5 things to know about his re-election campaign

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced his bid for re-election in the upcoming 2024 elections. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he released a video framing next year’s contest as a fight against Republican extremism. He also argued that he needed some more time to fully realize his vow to restore the nation's character. In the video he was quoted saying, “When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are.” Here are the 5 things that you should know about his re-election campaign.

5 things to know about Joe Biden’s re-election campaign

1. Joe Biden to name Julie Chavez Rodriguez as campaign manager

President Joe Biden is likely to name Julie Chavez Rodriguez who is a senior White House adviser, to look after his re-election campaign. However, Julie will formally manage the campaign but the effort will also be guided from the West Wing, where top aides like Anita Dunn, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti will also play key roles.

2. Joe Biden will name Quentin Fulks as top campaign deputy

Joe Biden will name Quentin Fulks as his deputy campaign manager. For the unversed, he was the one of ran Sen. Raphael Warnock’s successful 2022 Senate campaign. Fulks will serve as the top deputy for Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

3. Top Democratic donors and fundraisers invited to meet this week

Reportedly, top democratic donors and fundraisers have been invited to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington this week. Moreover, the top funders of his last presidential campaign are also being invited at an event in Washington next Friday which is just days after the four-year anniversary of his 2020 presidential campaign announcement.

4. Joe Biden to stress on the economic agenda

On Tuesday, the president will speak in North America’s Building Trades Unions 2023 Legislative Conference where he will “highlight his record as America’s most pro-union President, the progress of his Investing in America agenda which is building the economy from the middle out and the bottom up—creating new opportunities for hardworking Americans, and why we must finish the job”, as mentioned by a White House official.

5. Joe Biden to host South Korean president

Joe Biden is all set to host the South Korean president on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moroever, he will also travel to Australia and Japan at the end of next month. Joe and his top White House advisers will remain intensively focused on the escalating battle over the debt ceiling with House Republicans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS meets President Joe Biden: The septet’s visit to the White House saw talk of Anti-Asian hate crimes & more