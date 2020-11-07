Joe Biden wins US elections 2020 after defeating Donald Trump

Joe Biden has won the US election 2020 by defeating Donald Trump.

As per the latest news reports Joe Biden has won the US election 2020 by defeating Donald Trump. The Democratic Party member Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States. As per latest media reports, Democratic party nominee Joe Biden has taken a lead over Donald Trump in the race to become the 46th President of the United States of America. The news reports further go on to add that Joe Biden is leading the vote count in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

Furthermore, as per the electoral rule a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes to become the President of the United States of America. On the other hand, Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party will be America's first woman Vice President. As per media reports Donald Trump left the White House on Saturday to be at his golf club located in Virginia. Previously, Donald Trump had tweeted stating that he had won the election. As per news reports, Donald Trump received a lot of flak for this tweet on social media, as the vote count was still in process.

Donald Trump did not stop at that, he also tweeted about votes being counted illegally after 8 PM. The US elections 2020 was a very close battleground for both the Presidential candidates. Many news publications had previously projected Joe Biden taking a lead from Donald Trump in the race to become the 46th President of the United States.

Credits :bbc

