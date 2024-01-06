Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree seen having 'cozy' time on their Aspen ski date; deets inside

Joe Jonas confirmed his dating rumors with Stormi Bree, the former beauty queen after they were spotted together in Aspen on Friday. While Joe Jonas was in the midst of a divorce from his wife Sophie Turner, rumors had already started circulating that he was dating Stormi, the former Miss Teen USA.

Images that were exclusively obtained by Page Six feature the Celebrate singer and model cozying up with a pitcher of beer on Friday at the Highlands Alehouse in Aspen, Colorado. Jonas and Bree had a great time with their friends, but they also managed to steal some alone time as they sat outside at a table while everyone else chilled indoors.

According to an exclusive source who spoke with Page Six, "Joe was super smiley and [him and Bree] were just chatting and sitting together and seemed cozy," with "no PDA."

(Image Courtesy: Page Six)

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree enjoy ski day

The source added that the two seemed to be enjoying a "laidback ski day" because they spent two hours at the restaurant before heading out. In other photos, Joe and Bree could be seen wearing their skis while heading to the slopes.

The beauty queen accessorized her white pants with a black jacket and her ski gear, while Jonas wore a beige pair of snow leggings, a matching puffer jacket, a gray helmet, and goggles. Jonas and Bree were first linked on Wednesday when they were seen together in an airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A source informed US Weekly, that their relationship is still very new, but he's happy and he's open to seeing where things go. The insider stated earlier this week, "His children will always be his priority and focus, but he's also putting himself out there and is open to what's to come."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Four months have passed since Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner following their four-year marriage. The former couple, who have daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, recently came to an amicable agreement to split their children's time between the US and England for the foreseeable future.

Who is Stormi Bree?

On December 6, 1990, Stormi Bree Henley came into the world in Crossville, Tennessee. Bree stepped onto the pageant stage for the first time on October 5, 2008, and she emerged victorious as Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2009. Representing Tennessee, she competed in the Miss Teen USA 2009 pageant on July 31, 2009, and clinched the crown, becoming the second teenager from her state to achieve this honor.

According to her IMDb biography, Bree is widely recognized for her roles in the short films Midland, 2307: Winter's Dream, and Hot Water. She also made an appearance in an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine titled "Boyle's Hunch." In 2011, she even auditioned for the 10th season of American Idol, but unfortunately, she didn't make it past the initial round of Hollywood Week.

