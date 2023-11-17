Judge announces mistrial in Brett Hankison's case: All you need to know about officer charged in connection of Breonna Taylor's death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, was shot and killed by police in March 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky, during an inept raid on her apartment. Her death served as one of the primary catalysts for the massive protests that year against racism and policing in the United States.

The case of former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison, who was a part of the disastrous raid that killed Breonna Taylor has been declared a mistrial.

What happened to Breonna Taylor?

As part of an investigation into drugs, Hankinson and two other policemen, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, obtained a "no-knock" warrant and went into Taylor's home.

Although the individual they were searching for did not ultimately reside in the house, Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, believed there had been a break-in and pulled a gun. Following a thigh injury to one of the policemen, the police returned fire with almost 20 rounds.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron of Kentucky announced in a September 2020 conference that Mattingly and Cosgrove would not face any charges because "the grand jury agreed that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in returning deadly fire after being fired upon by Kenneth Walker, based on our investigation."

In March 2021, Walker's charges of assault and attempted murder of a police officer were dismissed with prejudice. But Hankison was charged with three charges of wanton endangerment after he allegedly shot Taylor's apartment with ten rounds. Authorities claim that three of his rounds penetrated the wall of her home and entered the apartment of a neighbor. In March 2022, he was found not guilty of the accusations.

Hankison was charged with two civil rights offenses in August 2022. The allegations stated that Hankison "willfully used unconstitutionally excessive force while acting in his official capacity as an officer when he fired his service weapon into Taylor's apartment through a covered window and covered glass door."

In a press statement at the time, the Office of Public Affairs of the U.S. Department of Justice stated that "both counts allege that Hankison used a dangerous weapon and that his conduct involved an attempt to kill."

A federal jury heard testimony "from around two dozen witnesses" during his trial, which started on October 30, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. According to the Associated Press, on Thursday afternoon, the 12-person panel informed District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings that they had reached a deadlock. A retrial may be pursued by federal prosecutors, and Hankison might have received a maximum term of life in prison, as reported by NBC News.

