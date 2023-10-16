'Juicy nixer': Conor McGregor teases KSI fight after latter's controversial bout with Tommy Fury

In a world where the lines between professional sports and entertainment are becoming increasingly blurred, it appears that there is always potential for fresh and surprising pairings. Just when you thought you'd seen it all, a prospective bout between UFC veteran Conor McGregor and YouTube phenom KSI has sparked renewed interest in the fighting world as per Dexerto. This stunning revelation comes on the heels of KSI's contentious battle with Tommy Fury, which left fans and fighters alike ecstatic.

KSI drew the attention of Conor McGregor

On October 14th, the much-anticipated fight between KSI and Tommy Fury took place, leaving the boxing community split over the outcome. KSI lost by a majority decision, but his outstanding performance and unwavering spirit grabbed the attention of none other than Conor McGregor.

Following the fight, according to Dexerto, McGregor turned to social media to discuss a prospective rematch with KSI, writing, "You know what. Me and KSI is an exciting fight" The post has since been removed, but McGregor's comments have sparked curiosity and excitement among fans and the fighting world.

Conor McGregor’s open challenge to KSI

This isn't the first time the infamous Irish MMA fighter has considered taking on KSI in the ring. In August, McGregor boldly challenged KSI to a bare-knuckle fight, which piqued the interest of both MMA and YouTube fans. KSI, on the other hand, has not ruled out the possibility of facing the double champ following his planned battle with Jake Paul.

Conor McGregor vs. KSI might be a strange collision of worlds, pitting the UFC's legendary fighter against a YouTube phenomenon turned boxer. While some may consider this to be an unusual match-up, the attractiveness of this bout cannot be disputed. Both fighters have massive fan bases, and their crossover appeal promises to draw a worldwide audience to the event.

A potentially thrilling showdown

McGregor's insults and challenges, along with KSI's determination to prove himself in the ring, have set up a potentially exciting encounter. The boxing industry has previously seen the likes of Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and KSI himself make waves in the sport, indicating that YouTubers can successfully convert into professional boxing.

According to Dexerto, KSI's desire to confront Jake Paul was well known, and many were looking forward to the fight. However, since his confrontation with Tommy Fury, his future has become rather questionable. With KSI now pondering his next move, the potential of a superfight with Conor McGregor has renewed the enthusiasm in a completely new way.

KSI vs Conor McGregor: An exciting spectacle

The mystery does not end there. KSI's popularity among the general public has risen dramatically over the years, with his music career gaining traction alongside his boxing pursuits. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is unquestionably one of the most iconic characters in the world of combat sports. His charm, fighting prowess, and larger-than-life attitude have captivated crowds all around the world, making each fight he takes part in a spectacle in and of itself.

The world of combat sports may be on the verge of a fascinating chapter as fans wait with bated breath to see how this story unfolds. The possible bout between KSI and Conor McGregor offers excitement, spectacle, and unpredictability, demonstrating how the combat world's limits continue to extend in exciting and unexpected ways.

