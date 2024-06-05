June's Strawberry Moon: Meaning, significance, and when to witness in 2024

With summer approaching, we're looking forward to the stunning display of June's Strawberry Moon. Don't forget to mark June 21 at 9:08 p.m. on your calendar for this celestial event! But why is it named the Strawberry Moon? Let's solve the mystery of this enchanting lunar event together.

Meaning of the Strawberry Moon

The Strawberry Moon is named after the tiny wild strawberries that appear around this time of year, painting the landscape with a splash of red. But it's not just strawberries; each culture has its own unique name for this celestial gem. Native American tribes refer to it as the hot moon, green corn moon, and berries ripen moon, whereas in Celtic mythology it is known as the horse moon, rose moon, and Dyan moon. And don't forget the Anglo-Saxons, who affectionately refer to it as the mead moon, a reference to the meadows that are ready for harvest.

Once every 20 years, something truly magical occurs: the Strawberry Moon dances in time with the summer solstice, lighting up the skies on June 20, 21, or 22. It's like nature's own symphony, adding a magical touch to an already-enchanting celestial show.

Mark your calendars

Before the full Strawberry Moon illuminates the sky, there are a few other lunar phases to enjoy. The new moon will rise on June 6 at 8:38 a.m., followed by the first quarter moon on June 14 at 1:18 a.m., and finally the last quarter moon on June 28 at 5:53 p.m. Each of these phases has its own unique charm, adding to the excitement for the grand finale on June 21.

Where to witness the magic

To see the Strawberry Moon and other lunar phases, simply go outside on the specified dates and times. For the best view, choose a location away from city lights, preferably in a rural area or with little light pollution. Bring a comfortable blanket or chair to sit on, and if you have a telescope or binoculars, you can get an even better view of the moon's beauty.

Whether you're an experienced astronomer or simply enjoy stargazing, June's Strawberry Moon provides an opportunity to connect with the wonders of the universe. So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and prepare to be amazed by this spectacular celestial display.

