'Just 100,000?': Soccer star Alisha Lehmann makes major revelation about indecent proposal from THIS celeb

There are perks to being famous globally and receiving a lot of social media attention, but there are also drawbacks to the spotlight. Alisha Lehmann, a Swiss soccer player for the English team Aston Villa, is currently living such a life. Over 25 million people now follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

Lehmann's reputation has, however, been accompanied by some terrible encounters, one of which, according to her, she had when recently visiting America. The 24-year-old claims she was out with several friends in a Miami nightclub when she got a $100,000 offer to spend the night with a "very well-known" celebrity.

Lehmann says the celebrity pleaded for a night

On this week's episode of the Dir Tea Talk podcast, which is hosted by German rapper Shirin David, Lehmann talked openly about the incident. On the podcast Dir Tea Talk, she spoke about the inappropriate request from a well-known celebrity

Lehmann described the incident saying, “I was in Miami, my favorite place, and I met some friends at a club. I got a message on my mobile, which I didn’t reply to, but the same person then messaged the bodyguard looking after me.”

The celebrity's representative began messaging her bodyguard pleading for her to accept the offer after she declined it and questioned the amount. Although it never happened, she claims to have saved the receipts. "But my answer was, 'No way! And just 100,000? ", she said. I still have his message on my phone, which is strange. It is a bit stupid."

Who is Alisha Lehmann?

Swiss forward Alisha Lehmann is popular in international club football. On January 21, 1999, Lehmann was born in Tägertschi, Switzerland. She started playing football at the FC Konolfingen youth academy, and in 2016 she joined BSC YB Frauen of the Nationalliga A to become a professional. Lehmann moved to West Ham United in 2018, where she rapidly made a name for herself as the team's top striker option.

Lehmann has also contributed significantly to the Swiss women's national soccer squad. She participated in the 2018 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship as a member of Switzerland's U-19 team, earning 21 caps and contributing nine goals. Additionally, she has 36 caps for the senior team and 7 goals to her credit. Lehmann joined Aston Villa in 2021, where she wears jersey number 7.

