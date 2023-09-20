'Just full of himself': British boxer Amir Khan issues open challenge to Jake Paul for a fight

Former unified super-lightweight champion Amir Khan reportedly indicated an interest in coming out of retirement to face Jake Paul in his next boxing battle, as per Dexerto. The influencer-turned-boxer has been making waves in the boxing world, and Khan sees a battle with the social media star as having great potential.

An exciting battle between Amir Khan and Jake Paul

Khan, who retired from professional boxing in 2020, has had his fair share of major battles. Throughout his career, he fought up against some of boxing's biggest names, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao. His ring experience and abilities make him a strong opponent for any fighter, and he believes a battle with Jake Paul would be an intriguing challenge.

Jake Paul's meteoric rise in the boxing world has sparked both interest and criticism. According to Dexerto, the YouTube sensation has used his social media following to earn high-profile matches and establish himself as a professional boxer. While some see him as a celebrity dabbling in boxing, others consider his accomplishments as a testament to his hard work and talent.

Amir Khan remains active in the boxing scene

Amir Khan belongs to the latter group. Despite his retirement, Khan has remained active in the boxing scene, acting as a mentor and trainer for aspiring boxers. He has seen firsthand the dedication and hard effort required to excel in the sport, and he feels Jake Paul has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Khan recently voiced his admiration for Jake Paul's work ethic and commitment in an interview, as per Dexerto. While Paul's opponents so far have not been on the same level as professional boxers, he sees room for development and advancement in the influencer's boxing career.

A fascinating battle of styles

Khan also believes that a bout with Jake Paul would be advantageous to both parties. While it would surely garner a lot of attention and media coverage, it would also provide Khan a chance to show off his skills to a new audience. Khan's speed and technical prowess would be matched against Paul's youth and power, making for a fascinating battle of styles.

Khan, on the other hand, has some reservations. He understands that Jake Paul's size and power could be a factor in the battle and that he must be prepared for that. According to Dexerto, Khan's experience in higher weight classes may give him an advantage, but he must meticulously plan and practice for the fight.

Ultimately, Khan's announcement has piqued the interest of boxing fans and commentators alike. Amir Khan vs. Jake Paul would surely garner attention and generate the same sort of buzz that Paul's prior matches had. It would be a clash of two worlds - the conventional boxing establishment and the new wave of influencer-driven sports - and would definitely be an entertaining spectacle.

