Justin Trudeau children: How many kids does the Canadian PM have?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to his official social media handle to announce his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on Wednesday. Justin is one of the most popular political figures around the world. He has been married to Sophie for almost 18 years since they tied the knot in May 2005. The pair have three children together, two boys and a girl.

Sophie and Justin both shared a similar official statement, which read,

PM Justin Trudeau

How many kids does Justin Trudeau have?

Trudeau belongs to one of the most renowned political families in Canada. On the other hand, Sophie was previously a TV host and model. The couple has three children: Hadrien, 9; Ella-Grace, 14; and Xavier, 15, who is the oldest. In order to safeguard their children's safety, they have requested the public to respect their right to privacy.

After their separation from Sophie, who has already moved out, Trudeau and Sophie announced that their children will continue living with him. The couple will share custody of their three children, as per sources. Sophie has already relocated to a separate residence in Ottawa, while Trudeau will remain at Rideau Cottage with the children. According to the official announcement, the couple has also formalized an arrangement and intends to maintain an amicable relationship, even planning to go on vacation together soon.

The couple exchanged vows in a ceremony at Montreal's Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont church in 2005, following their engagement the previous year. In an interview, they shared the story of how they initially met at a charity event in Montreal in 2003, and coincidentally reconnected as kids when Sophie and the future politician's brother were in the same primary class. A few months later, they went out to dinner, marking the beginning of their romantic relationship.

Justin Trudeau's father Pierre Trudeau

Trudeau is the second sitting prime minister to make such an announcement. In 1979, during the final year of his tenure as prime minister, Pierre Trudeau, Trudeau's father, and Margaret Trudeau, his mother, separated, and they eventually got divorced in 1984.

